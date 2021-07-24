Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

