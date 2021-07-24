Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.
OTCMKTS NECB opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
