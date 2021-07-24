Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

