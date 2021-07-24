Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.67.

ASR opened at $179.90 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

