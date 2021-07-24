SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

