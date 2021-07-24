Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDOR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

