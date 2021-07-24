Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.25 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,977,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

