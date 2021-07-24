Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $168,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.84 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

