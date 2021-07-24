Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $242,000 in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO opened at $30.00 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

