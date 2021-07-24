Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $218,000 in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NATI opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.31 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.