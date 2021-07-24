Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,321 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $117.24 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

