Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $9,324,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

