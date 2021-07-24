Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 30,103 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 165.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

