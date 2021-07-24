Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.89 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

