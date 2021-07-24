NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

BSX stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,649. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

