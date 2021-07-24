Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.