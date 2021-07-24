EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Set at $6.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of EXFO opened at $5.89 on Friday. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $338.38 million, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.