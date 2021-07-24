Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $402.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $405.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

