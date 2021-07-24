Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,141 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $640,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Exponent by 5,679.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $771,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $95.14 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.28.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

