Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

