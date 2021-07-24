W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0094 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $166,031.66 and $17,946.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.39 or 0.00859702 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

