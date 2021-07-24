Rexnord Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

