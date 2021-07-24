0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $159,573.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $159,573.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00102941 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

