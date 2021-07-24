Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) a $34.19 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74. Sika has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

