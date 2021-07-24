Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $67.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 805.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 456,569 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.