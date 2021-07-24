Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $679.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $629.00 to $679.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $586.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

