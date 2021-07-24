Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

