Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company's second-quarter 2021 results reflect the impacts of higher non-interest income, provision benefits, lower rates and subdued loan demand. Strategic expansion initiatives, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. Its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting margin and revenue growth. Continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios are other major near-term concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

