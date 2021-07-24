Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.