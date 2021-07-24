Bank of America Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $1,020.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $890.00 to $1,020.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $940.26.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $889.98. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

