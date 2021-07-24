Financial Review: 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ)

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1847 Goedeker and Pier 1 Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pier 1 Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Pier 1 Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker $55.13 million 0.33 -$21.57 million N/A N/A Pier 1 Imports $1.55 billion 0.00 -$198.83 million N/A N/A

1847 Goedeker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pier 1 Imports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of 1847 Goedeker shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of 1847 Goedeker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Pier 1 Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Pier 1 Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker -40.19% N/A -73.59% Pier 1 Imports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1847 Goedeker beats Pier 1 Imports on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. 1847 Goedeker Inc. was founded in 1951 and is based in Ballwin, Missouri.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of March 2, 2019, the Company operated 973 stores in the United States and 75 stores in Canada. It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

