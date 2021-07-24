Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of WD-40 worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $239.23 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

