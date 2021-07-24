Chardan Capital Trims Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price to $3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,453 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.