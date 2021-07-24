Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BHE opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.99 million, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.15. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

