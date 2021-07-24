CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $39.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 86.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

