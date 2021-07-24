Lambda Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $2.22 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.02 or 0.00860749 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,393,881 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

