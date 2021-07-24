BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

