Capital Analysts LLC Invests $26,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,336,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,337,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,516 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

