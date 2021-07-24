Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 178 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $186.62 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.57.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

