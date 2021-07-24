Capital Analysts LLC Invests $35,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

