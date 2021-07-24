FORA Capital LLC Takes $56,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

