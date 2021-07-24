FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

