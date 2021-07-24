FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FN stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
