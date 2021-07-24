FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PPD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,574,000 after buying an additional 1,068,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PPD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PPD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

