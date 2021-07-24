FORA Capital LLC Invests $62,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fox Factory by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

