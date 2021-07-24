FORA Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NGVT stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.13. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.