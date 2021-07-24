FORA Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.13. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

