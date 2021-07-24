Barclays Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $30.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

HAL stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

