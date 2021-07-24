Credit Suisse Group Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $267.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $222.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.05.

HCA stock opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

