Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Position Lowered by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

