FORA Capital LLC Invests $70,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 23.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $2,292,000.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $54.58 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.