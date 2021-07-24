Morgan Stanley Trims Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Target Price to $76.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.