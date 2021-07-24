Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $189.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.75.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.